Loading STR8FIRE ...
0
%
Join the future of entertainment with STR8FIRE, where IPs, games, and NFTs drive ownership and rewards for all. Play now, collect all, and earn exponentially.
01
Play the games, complete the missions, collect your Game Points. Now get rewarded with $STR8X airdrops.
02
Collect our IP-based NFTs and unlock access to endless perks and possibilities for participation and exploration.
03
Burn a selection of your STR8FIRE NFT collection or those of our selected partners and upgrade to High APY NFTs.
04
Stake $STR8X with your High APY NFT and earn exponential yield.
Turn your passion for gaming into $STR8X.
STR8FIRE launches the first Growth Fund fully dedicated to building the hottest IP portfolio bridging Web2 and Web3.
We celebrate the investors that were here first.
(??)
(??)
WEB2 + WEB3
Genshin Impact
/
Spiderman
/
Marvel Legends
/
Black Eyed Peas
/
BumbleBee
/
Marvel
/
Warcraft
/
Ready Player One
/
Star Wars
/
In progress