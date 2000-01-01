Click to enter

RedefiningEntertainment

Join the future of entertainment with STR8FIRE, where IPs, games, and NFTs drive ownership and rewards for all. Play now, collect all, and earn exponentially.

Whitepaper
/About

STR8FIRE redefines the entertainment industry. Original and renowned Web2 IPs are transformed in play-to-earn games and NFT collections that unlock ownership and rewards for the Web3 community.

/How it works

01

PLAY

Play the games, complete the missions, collect your Game Points. Now get rewarded with $STR8X airdrops.

/How it works

02

Collect
NFTS

Collect our IP-based NFTs and unlock access to endless perks and possibilities for participation and exploration.

/How it works

03

Burn

Burn a selection of your STR8FIRE NFT collection or those of our selected partners and upgrade to High APY NFTs.

/How it works

04

Earn

Stake $STR8X with your High APY NFT and earn exponential yield.

free-to-PLay-to-earn

Turn your passion for gaming into $STR8X.

Growth
fund

STR8FIRE launches the first Growth Fund fully dedicated to building the hottest IP portfolio bridging Web2 and Web3.

AngryFoot

original ips

Check out the IPs that drive $STR8X buy-backs.

View our IPS

investors

We celebrate the investors that were here first.

Show all investors
/Partners

WEB2 + WEB3 

Team credits

Genshin Impact

Spiderman

Marvel Legends

Black Eyed Peas

BumbleBee

Marvel

Warcraft

Ready Player One

Star Wars

Marvel
Game
Ready Player One
Movie
Warcraft
Movie
Marvel Legends
Toy
Genshin Impact
Game
BumbleBee
Movie
Black Eyed Peas
Music
Star Wars
Movie
Spiderman
Comic
More in our Whitepaper
Our

Roadmap

2024 Q1

Investment

Private Sale

Development

Strategic partnerships

IP

Virus hits 30M views

Gaming

Mobile game NO.1 in dev

2024 Q2

Investment

KOL SALE, TGE In june

Development

$STR8X STAKING, GENESIS NFT RELEASE

IP

Web3 ip comic release

Gaming

MOBILE game NO.1 release

2024 Q3

DEVELOPMENT

NFT STAKING

DEVELOPMENT

1st burning event

IP

COMIC-CON MUSEUM release, IP-BASED NFT LAUNCH

GAMING

mobile game no.2 in dev

2024 Q4

Investment

START GROWTH FUND

Development

PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

IP

IP-BASED ANIMATED FILM IN PRE-PRODUCTION

Gaming

MOBILE GAME NO.2 RELEASE

2025

In progress

Investment

Equity investment

Development

WEB2 AND WEB3 INTEGRATION

Gaming

3+ MOBILE GAME RELEASE

ECOSYSTEM

IP INCUBATION AND ACQUISITION

REWARD

BUY BACK $STR8X

Join our community

Robot image png

